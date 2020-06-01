Celer Network Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and $1.83 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.57 or 0.04714499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,754,877,875 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

