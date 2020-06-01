CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CEVA. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.19. 196,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,688. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.49 million, a PE ratio of 683.80 and a beta of 1.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CEVA by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in CEVA by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

