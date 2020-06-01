Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) Insider Buys A$73,500.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) insider David Harrison purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.45 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,500.00 ($52,127.66).

ASX:CQE traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$2.22 ($1.57). 2,183,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.94. Charter Hall Education Trust has a one year low of A$1.49 ($1.05) and a one year high of A$3.96 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.54.

Get Charter Hall Education Trust alerts:

About Charter Hall Education Trust

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Education Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Education Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.