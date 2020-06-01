Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider Buys A$86,400.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider David Harrison purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.32 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of A$86,400.00 ($61,276.60).

David Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, David Harrison purchased 6,008 shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$26,735.60 ($18,961.42).

CLW stock traded down A$0.17 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching A$4.02 ($2.85). 3,397,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is A$5.08. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 52 week low of A$3.52 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of A$5.98 ($4.24).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a boost from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

