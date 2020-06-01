ChatCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.18 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $438,302.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, BigONE and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029052 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 516.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001336 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,635.26 or 0.99610811 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000946 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ZB.COM, BigONE, Huobi, EXX, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

