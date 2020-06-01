Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Down 7.2%

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares traded down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.94, 812,174 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 860,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

The company has a market cap of $169.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 375,874 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

