CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Trading 5.2% Higher

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.74, 6,433,671 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 4,650,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.91.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $155.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW news, CEO Matthew Lambiase purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Also, Director Paul Donlin purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $748,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

