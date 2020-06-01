China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Gap Down to $2.57

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $2.57. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 1,499,200 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 957,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.91% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

