ClearPoll Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $14,215.22 and approximately $8.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ClearPoll has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.70 or 0.04711135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll (CRYPTO:POLL) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is clearpoll.com . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

