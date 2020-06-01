Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.42. 71,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,687. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

