Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola Sells 100,145 Shares

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $1,078,561.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,059,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jim Frankola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $251,250.00.

CLDR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.96. 11,736,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,047. Cloudera Inc has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cloudera by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 119.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

