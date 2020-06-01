Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) were up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $10.96, approximately 11,742,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 4,457,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. ValuEngine raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cloudera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 447,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $3,775,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $1,078,561.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,059,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,160,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,873,607. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after buying an additional 1,602,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after buying an additional 1,189,120 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,773,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,684,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

