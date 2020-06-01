CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Down to $10.19

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.19. CNX Resources shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 11,728,300 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Raymond James raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.62.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,993,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 166,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

