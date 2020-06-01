Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ABN Amro lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

NYSE:CCEP traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,061. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.