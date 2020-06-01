COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCHGY. Investec upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.82. 2,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.13. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

