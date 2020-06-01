Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.01 Million

Analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to post $150.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.79 million to $153.66 million. Cognex reported sales of $199.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $681.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.55 million to $722.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $795.98 million, with estimates ranging from $740.10 million to $849.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

CGNX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. 1,684,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,956. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $64.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Cognex by 14.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 45,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cognex by 80.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 93,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.