CoinPoker (CHP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,856.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $8,856.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kucoin and Allcoin. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.02044770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00180837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023733 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 287,921,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,323,073 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.