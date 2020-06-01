CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $8,222.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.02032544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00181666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029548 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 287,921,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,323,073 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

