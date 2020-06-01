CoinUs Reaches Market Cap of $548,791.30 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $548,791.30 and $339.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 126.2% against the dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004097 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000496 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

