Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Raised by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

CL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

