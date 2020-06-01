CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.24. CommVault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 445,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 221.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 181,682 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 267.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

