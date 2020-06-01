Concoin Reaches Market Cap of $1,069.19 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Concoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Concoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Concoin has a market cap of $1,069.19 and $3.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.02034043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00181914 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029395 BTC.

About Concoin

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

