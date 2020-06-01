Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of CEIX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. 212,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,535. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $177.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.47). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 97.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 60.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

