Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Matt Blunt Sells 20,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.39. 2,680,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.