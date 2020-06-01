Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Matt Blunt Sells 20,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.39. 2,680,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.13.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
