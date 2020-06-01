Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Corelogic reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Compass Point raised Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens raised Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $49,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $171,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,592 shares of company stock valued at $651,503. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,704,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corelogic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corelogic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $39,351,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLGX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

