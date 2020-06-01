Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Hits $26.27 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $26.27 million and $11.93 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.70 or 0.04711135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

