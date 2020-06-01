Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Rip Road Capital Partners LP

Rip Road Capital Partners LP cut its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,569 shares during the period. Coty makes up approximately 2.0% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Coty by 69.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coty by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,255,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,560 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,665,696. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.