Coty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 50,079 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the average volume of 4,471 call options.

COTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. 1,933,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,665,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Coty has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Coty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Coty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

