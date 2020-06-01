COVA Hits Market Capitalization of $476,529.55 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. COVA has a total market capitalization of $476,529.55 and approximately $285,908.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COVA has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

