Credits Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, Gate.io and Tidex. During the last week, Credits has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $79,089.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinBene, Kucoin, Mercatox, COSS, WazirX, LBank, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

