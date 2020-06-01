Critical Contrast: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) versus Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Regions Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Regions Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Regions Financial and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 0 10 6 1 2.47 Synovus Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91

Regions Financial currently has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.21%. Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $35.80, suggesting a potential upside of 80.90%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regions Financial and Synovus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.76 billion 1.63 $1.58 billion $1.55 7.41 Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 1.21 $563.78 million $3.90 5.07

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 20.35% 9.09% 1.09% Synovus Financial 20.00% 11.20% 1.03%

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

