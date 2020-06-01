Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is Maverick Capital Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 656,156 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises approximately 4.3% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $202,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,748,000 after purchasing an additional 935,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,842,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,102,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,204,000 after acquiring an additional 204,163 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Crown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,755,000 after acquiring an additional 116,581 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $66.73. 76,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

