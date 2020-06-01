Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $920,000.00

Analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will report $920,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $17.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.01 million, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $27.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 959.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 557.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. 576,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

