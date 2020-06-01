DAOstack Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $4.09 million and $11,577.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.07 or 0.02031681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00180604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029497 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,033,039 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.