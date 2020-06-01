Dash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $631.34 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $76.65 or 0.00809220 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, TradeOgre, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $730.10 million and $631.34 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029220 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00194204 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000802 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,525,181 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Instant Bitex, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, Binance, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Coinsquare, Trade By Trade, B2BX, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinrail, C2CX, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bittylicious, Mercatox, Coinroom, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, Liquid, Bittrex, BitFlip, Bisq, Kuna, OKEx, Kraken, C-Patex, Braziliex, BitBay, Bleutrade, LBank, Tux Exchange, Bitsane, Indodax, Liqui, Bitinka, CEX.IO, YoBit, Exrates, Coinbe, Coindeal, Kucoin, C-CEX, Crex24, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Koineks, WazirX, BX Thailand, Tidex, Altcoin Trader, Bibox, Iquant, Bitfinex, Poloniex, COSS, WEX, CoinExchange, HBUS, CoinEx, ACX, Coinsuper, Graviex, Negocie Coins, Cryptopia, xBTCe, Exmo, Gate.io, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

