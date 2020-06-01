DaTa eXchange (DTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,521.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.23 or 0.04919447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00054703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002244 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

