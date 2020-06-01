Datawallet 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,322.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $326,074.44 and $10,322.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.02044770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00180837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Exmo, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.