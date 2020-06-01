Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.47.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 161,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $16,296,159.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,575 in the last 90 days. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,196,000 after purchasing an additional 622,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,260,000 after purchasing an additional 492,516 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,349 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,870,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

