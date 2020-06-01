Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.47.
DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday.
In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 161,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $16,296,159.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,575 in the last 90 days. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,870,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.82.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
