Destination Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,120,644. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $215.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital cut Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

