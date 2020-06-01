Destination Wealth Management Buys 10,466 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.29. 6,182,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

