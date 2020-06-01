Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $398,420,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,548. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

