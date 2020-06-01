Destination Wealth Management Has $13.68 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,398 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.03. 365,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683,845. The company has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

