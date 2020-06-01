Destination Wealth Management Has $14.53 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,332. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.46. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

