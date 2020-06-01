Destination Wealth Management Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.88. 13,267,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

