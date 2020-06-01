Destination Wealth Management Has $21.62 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,836 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $21,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after acquiring an additional 713,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,427 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,929,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.