Destination Wealth Management Has $45.67 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $45,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 357,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,057. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.