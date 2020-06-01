Destination Wealth Management Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $286.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

