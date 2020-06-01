Destination Wealth Management Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $63,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $91.91. 30,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,806. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.