Destination Wealth Management Makes New $13.39 Million Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded up $8.35 on Monday, hitting $266.52. 113,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,065. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.86 and a 200-day moving average of $230.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock worth $2,807,832. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.77.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

