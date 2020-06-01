Destination Wealth Management Purchases 491 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AFLAC by 10.1% in the first quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after purchasing an additional 189,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $350,139,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in AFLAC by 19.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after purchasing an additional 949,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.03. 246,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,264. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

